See the Photos Colorado Shared of UFO Sightings From Last Year
Dozens of people reported UFO sightings to the National UFO Reporting Center over the course of 2022. Take a look at a number of fascinating images captured from across the state.
Colorado residents reported over a hundred UFO sightings in 2022. Most did not include images or videos. Some, however, did include images worthy of inspection. The gallery below contains images from every corner of the Centennial State.
According to Out There Colorado, the National UFO Reporting Center database includes 113 reports from Colorado for the year 2022.
Colorado Communities Affected
In 2022 alone, UFO sightings were reported in Colorado communities including:
- Sterling
- Grand Junction
- Montrose
- Cortez
- Windsor
- Colorado Springs
- Denver
- Thornton
- Steamboat Springs
- Silverthorne
AARO (All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office) and ODNI (Office of the Director of National Intelligence) assess that the observed increase in the UAP reporting rate is partially due to a better understanding of the possible threats that UAP may represent, either as safety of flight hazards or as potential adversary collection platforms, and partially due to reduced stigma surrounding UAP reporting. This increased reporting allows more opportunities to apply rigorous analysis and resolve events.
According to Britannica, skepticism is defined as:
Skepticism, also spelled scepticism, in Western philosophy, the attitude of doubting knowledge claims set forth in various areas. Skeptics have challenged the adequacy or reliability of these claims by asking what principles they are based upon or what they actually establish.
With this, examine the gallery below, and decide for yourself if the evidence provided meets your criteria for solid, verifiable proof.