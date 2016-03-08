Not so surprisingly, the Top 10 Randy Meisner Songs are dominated by music from his 1971-77 tenure with the Eagles. But Meisner also collaborated with Poco before he joined the Eagles, with Ann Wilson from Heart, Black Tie (who charted with their cover Buddy Holly's "Learning the Game") and various former members of his old bands in a second career that began with great promise in the late '70s.

Meisner first crossed paths with his future replacement in the Eagles when both he and Timothy B. Schmit auditioned for Poco in the late '60s. Meisner got the gig, and later played on the band's debut album, Pickin' Up the Pieces. But Meisner quit the group before the record was released in May 1969, only to find his vocals had been replaced by George Grantham's. He wouldn't get back together with Jim Messina and Richie Furay – both former members of Buffalo Springfield – until Poco reunited for 1989's Legacy.

By then, he'd worked with James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt, then co-founded the Eagles with Don Henley and Glenn Frey. Over a six-album tenure, Meisner notably took the lead on "Take It to the Limit" – the Eagles first million-selling single – before he tired of fame's white-hot spotlight and departed.

Meisner released a trio of solo albums through 1982, including two self-titled releases, but none could get higher than the No. 50 finish of 1980's One More Song. Meisner then returned to sideman work, occasionally touring until health issues forced him off the road in the late '00s. Our list of Top 10 Randy Meisner Songs touches on every part of that rich, if often underrated legacy.