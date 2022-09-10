Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has never been bashful with his body, but now it seems the rocker has decided to jump to the famous live streaming site OnlyFans.

“In case you guys are fucking living under a rock, I’ve been in trouble a little bit lately,” Lee declared during Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour closing set at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The drummer was referring to his now infamous nude picture, which he posted across all of his social media channels last month after reportedly going on a "motherfucking bender.”

“I wanna see what kinda trouble we can get into tonight. We are in fucking Las Vegas, right?” Lee announced to the raucous crowd. “And I think that we should dispel that fucking bullshit ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.’ Fuck that. Let’s fucking share it with the world.”

The drummer then encouraged men in the crowd to show their penises, promising they would look “huge” on the stadium's big screen. Some fans obliged.

Turning the attention back to his own infamous photo, Lee alluded to being annoyed by censorship after Facebook and Instagram removed the image.

“I showed you my shit. They took it down off the internet. No more dicks, no more titties." the drummer proclaimed. “What I’ve done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as fuck. And you can show anybody whatever the fuck you want, and they don't fucking take it down."

It was at that point that Lee turned around, bent over and pulled down his pants to reveal the words “OnlyFans” written on his butt cheeks, adding a defiant "So fucking suck it... boom!"

Initially it was unclear whether Lee was genuinely starting his own OnlyFans channel or merely making a joke. However, after the concert he officially announced the move. Lee joins a growing list of celebrities using OnlyFans, including Denise Richards, Carmen Electra and Bella Thorne.

Watch Tommy Lee's OnlyFans Stage Announcement

