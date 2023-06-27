Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they are assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy.

One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its Most Wanted list, allowing citizens to provide information regarding any of the alleged criminals, such as their whereabouts or other details.

This week, Larimer County's most wanted is Justin Allan Anderson-Wertz.

Get our free mobile app

Anderson-Wertz is wanted by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office for a misdemeanor warrant for Unauthorized Absence. He has no bond.

Additionally, the suspect is wanted by another local agency for Failure to Comply – Aggravated 1st Degree Motor Vehicle Theft / Aggravated 2nd Degree Motor Vehicle Theft.

Anderson-Wertz is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair and has been known to go by the alias of Dizzy.

Police do not have a last known address for this suspect.

LCSO/Canva LCSO/Canva loading...

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985. Never attempt to follow or contact any fugitive. Instead, immediately dial 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.