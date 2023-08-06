This Week’s Larimer County Colorado’s Most Wanted: Daniel Edelman

Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they are assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy.

One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its Most Wanted list, allowing citizens to provide information regarding any of the alleged criminals, such as their whereabouts or other details.

This week, Larimer County's most wanted is Daniel Ray Edelman.

Edelman is wanted by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Failure to Appear / Possession of a Controlled Substance - Schedule 1/2 / Possession of a Controlled Substance - Fentanyl / 2 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possess of Drug Paraphernalia / DUI / No Proof of Insurance / Registration-Fictitious Plate. He has no bond.

The suspect is five-foot-ten and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair with blue eyes.

Edelman's last known address is 3714 Washington Street in Gillette, Wyoming.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985. Never attempt to follow or contact any fugitive. Instead, immediately dial 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.