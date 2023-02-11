This Public Colorado Parking Garage & Stairwell Is Disgusting. Avoid It

I've parked in many parking garages all over Colorado over the years, but this particular one was so bad, I have to warn you about it so that you don't make the same mistake I did.

Stinkiest Dirtiest Parking Garage In Colorado

I've grown up and lived in the Denver Metro area my whole life for the most part. As a kid, we spent a lot of time exploring Downtown Denver, so we pretty much know what to expect for the most part. I'll be the first to admit, it's gotten progressively worse from when I was a kid, even though the city says they're working harder than ever to clean it up. The pandemic didn't help the homeless population at all and that's extremely apparent during any recent visit to downtown Denver.

My family and I went to an event in Denver over the weekend, and parking was insane per usual, so we found a close-ish parking garage and decided to give it a shot. As we pulled in and saw the massive line of cars trying to pay to get out, we knew we messed up. At that point, it was too late so we parked and hoped for the best. We parked close to the top and learned quickly after that the elevators were out of service. Taking the stairs down, no big deal. Except this stairwell was the absolute dirtiest and smelliest stairwell I've ever had to be in. And I've been in some sketch ones before.

