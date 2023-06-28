This Might Be the Oddest Thing to Eat at the Greeley Stampede

The 101st Greeley Stampede is off to a great start! What is your favorite thing about the Greeley Stampede? For some, it's the rides. For others, the events are the biggest draw.

For me, it's all about the food. I LOVE trying new food, and the Greeley Stampede has a ton of great and unique options for you to try.

Within the first hour at the Greeley Stampede, I wanted to try the famous Flamin' Hot Cheeto Corn Dog.

Here Is My Review of the Flamin' Hot Cheeto Corn Dog at the Greeley Stampede

I also want to thank my friend Big Rob for the recommendation.

What I Loved About This Legendary Corn Dog

I truly enjoyed the unique experience. It is another example of why the Greeley Stampede is so special.

I had never heard of a Flamin' Hot Cheeto-covered corn dog before. It was a foot long, covered in Cheeto dust. Before diving into the corn dog, I assumed that the flamin' hot corn dog was going to be overwhelmingly hot.

I am a person that can't handle spicy food. Some kinds of ketchup are too spicy for me. To be honest, it wasn't extremely spicy. If you are a spice aficionado this might be too mild for you.

I Couldn't Believe It Wasn't Messy

The Cheeto corn dog stayed together extremely well. At first glance, I anticipated that it was going to fall apart after a few bites.

The batter that held the corn dog together was extremely strong.

My only critique was due to my stupidity. I took a bite and the corn dog touched the inside of my white hat. The flaming red flame is a good reminder of my great day at the Greeley Stampede.

We Received Comments on Facebook About favorite meals at the Greeley Stampede

Elote, turkey legs, and funnel cakes 😋 - Bridgette

Funnel Cake Fries, Cinnamon almonds, Texas Taters - BrendaLee

Foot long corn dog!! - Vanessa

