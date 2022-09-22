This is Why Grand Junction Would Wind Up In Jail

Most of us in Grand Junction, Colorado are law-abiding citizens. Imagine, though, having to call your family to inform them you've been arrested and are now in jail. What would your family assume you had done?

I asked on Facebook, "If you were arrested with no explanation, what would your family assume you had done? Here's what you had to say.

My Mother Always Said...

My mom told me a hundred times she would never bail me out of jail. Fortunately, that threat was never put to the test. If I were to get busted, though, my mom probably would have assumed it had to do with a DUI.

Most Common Reasons People Get Arrested

According to Mike Snapp Bail Bonds, a company I've never had the pleasure of doing business with, these are the most common reasons why people get arrested:

Larceny - One of the most common crimes, is when someone takes or removes another person's personal property without their permission. This is also known as theft. Why then can't we just call it theft?

Drug Abuse Violations - This crime is described as the violation of laws involving the production, distribution, and use of illegal substances.

Driving Under the Influence - This common offense is when someone is caught driving their vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. When the driver is rendered incapable of operating their vehicle, they can be charged with this offense.

Disorderly Conduct- This offense comes in a variety of forms. It is typically referring to a crime involving being publicly under the influence, disturbing the peace, or even loitering in restricted areas.

You may find it interesting that the crimes listed above rarely showed up in the replies you sent in. Violations involving drugs and alcohol appear once or twice, but not often.

Popular Themes

Check out the gallery below, and you may see a few common themes. It seems most people would most likely get arrested for assault. In some cases, people amplify this be explaining they would assault someone who had abused an animal or would cause serious bodily harm to a child molester.

