This $1.6 Million Evergreen Home has a Star Observatory

This $1.6 Million Evergreen, Colorado, Home has a Star Observatory

Sean Endsley Brokered by: LIV Sotheby's International Realty

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently over one billion dollars and if you buy a ticket, chances are that you are going to be looking for a new home. If you love looking at the stars, you should certainly give this home located in Evergreen, Colorado a look as it has a built-in star observatory inside the home.

This home is listed on Realtor for $1.625 million with five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, over 4,600 square feet of living space, and nearly three-quarters of an acre of land.

Aside from the star observatory, the home also features a DaVinci 50-year roof, updated windows, and numerous fire pits in the backyard. Take a look inside this home located at 30032 Troutdale Ridge Road in Evergreen, Colorado.

For more information on this Evergreen, Colorado home listed for $1.625 million, see the full listing on Realtor.

