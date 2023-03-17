These Are Your Favorite ‘Women-Owned’ Businesses in Grand Junction
While all businesses have customers, some have built a following of devoted fans. A number of businesses in Grand Junction, Colorado, and the surrounding areas have built up a strong fan base. Many of these businesses happen to be owned by women.
I asked on Facebook, "What are some of the best women-owned businesses in Grand Junction (and Fruita, Clifton, and Palisade)? Replies came pouring in. Here's a look at your picks for the best women-owned businesses in the valley.
Women-Owned Businesses In Grand Junction, Colorado
While I'm a huge fan of locally-owned businesses, more often than not, when I visit a local business, I do so with no knowledge as to who the owner(s) might be. As it turns out, some of the most popular businesses in the valley are owned by women.
Women-Owned Business Statistics
According to a report from Incfile published a month ago (February 16, 2023), 42% of all businesses in the United States are owned by women. That comes to a total of 13 million businesses.
Here are a few more stats you may not be familiar with:
- Women are three percentage points more likely to start a business than men.
- Gross receipts for women-owned employer firms increased by 51.9% from 2012 to 2019, while men-owned firms only rose 34.2%.
- 44% of women-owned businesses are in low-growth industries such as child care, beauty salons, and home healthcare.
- It’s estimated that 849 new women-owned businesses open every day.
- The majority (68.9%) of women business owners are from the Gen X generation.
- In 2021, 49% of startups were formed by women.
66% of women business owners are the sole owners of their companies.
- During the startup phase, women-led companies use two-thirds less capital than male-led companies.
Check Out Colorado
The states with the most women-owned businesses include:
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Colorado
- Vermont
- Georgia
Grand Junction Colorado's Favorites
The replies to the engagement question were fantastic, to say the least. Check out the gallery below and you'll see what I mean. You'll notice there are several movers and shakers on the list. The valley has a number of trendsetters propelling their businesses to bright futures.