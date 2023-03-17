While all businesses have customers, some have built a following of devoted fans. A number of businesses in Grand Junction, Colorado, and the surrounding areas have built up a strong fan base. Many of these businesses happen to be owned by women.

I asked on Facebook, "What are some of the best women-owned businesses in Grand Junction (and Fruita, Clifton, and Palisade)? Replies came pouring in. Here's a look at your picks for the best women-owned businesses in the valley.

Get our free mobile app

Women-Owned Businesses In Grand Junction, Colorado

While I'm a huge fan of locally-owned businesses, more often than not, when I visit a local business, I do so with no knowledge as to who the owner(s) might be. As it turns out, some of the most popular businesses in the valley are owned by women.

Women-Owned Business Statistics

According to a report from Incfile published a month ago (February 16, 2023), 42% of all businesses in the United States are owned by women. That comes to a total of 13 million businesses.

Here are a few more stats you may not be familiar with:

Women are three percentage points more likely to start a business than men.

Gross receipts for women-owned employer firms increased by 51.9% from 2012 to 2019, while men-owned firms only rose 34.2%.

44% of women-owned businesses are in low-growth industries such as child care, beauty salons, and home healthcare.

It’s estimated that 849 new women-owned businesses open every day.

The majority (68.9%) of women business owners are from the Gen X generation.

In 2021, 49% of startups were formed by women.

66% of women business owners are the sole owners of their companies.

66% of women business owners are the sole owners of their companies. During the startup phase, women-led companies use two-thirds less capital than male-led companies.

Check Out Colorado

The states with the most women-owned businesses include:

District of Columbia

Florida

Colorado

Vermont

Georgia

Grand Junction Colorado's Favorites

The replies to the engagement question were fantastic, to say the least. Check out the gallery below and you'll see what I mean. You'll notice there are several movers and shakers on the list. The valley has a number of trendsetters propelling their businesses to bright futures.

Your Picks For Grand Junction's Best Women-Owned Businesses Can you name a Grand Junction area business you're a particular fan of? There are a number of awesome Western Colorado businesses that have earned a huge fan following. Many of these businesses are owned and operated by women.

I asked on Facebook, "What are some of the best women-owned businesses in Grand Junction?" Answers came rolling in. These are your picks for the best women-owned businesses in the valley.

NEXT: Date Yourself With These Grand Junction Colorado Businesses Did you ever visit the Sirloin Stockade on 12th Street in Grand Junction? Almost every Mesa College student worked there at one time or another. How about Dean's Drive-In, Clymer's Dairy, Mode O' Day, Woolco, Guyton's Fun Junction, or the Colorado Social Club?

I issued an assignment on Facebook - "Age yourself with a former Grand Junction business." Replies came pouring in.

Part of the mission was to uncover "how" you remembered them. For this reason, your replies are posted here exactly as you wrote them. Some of us have unique variations when it comes to the way we remember the business's name. Some remember it as Guyton's Fun Junction, others simply Guyton's, and others remember it as Fun Junction or Guyton's Amusement Park.