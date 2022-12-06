The Least Expensive House in Grand Jct. CO vs. Grand Jct. TN

Did you know there was such a place as Grand Junction, Tennessee? When it comes to housing, how does it compare to Grand Junction, Colorado?

Here's a quick look at the least expensive house currently on the market in Grand Junction, Colorado, compared to the least expensive house currently for sale in Grand Junction, Tennessee.

Welcome To Grand Junction, Tennessee

Have you ever heard of this community? Grand Junction, Tennessee is located 62 miles east of Memphis. As of the 2021 census, the town is home to a whopping 336 people. Those living there are proud to proclaim their Grand Junction to be the "Bird Dog Capitol of the World." In fact, the town is home to the National Bird Dog Museum.

Resting at an elevation of 571 feet, the town occupies 1.19 square miles.

Things You'll Find In Grand Junction, Tennessee

Visit Grand Junction, Tennessee, and you'll find:

Field Trial Hall of Fame and Wildlife Heritage Center

A. Shulman manufacturing facility

Ames Plantation

National Field Trial Championships

a clothing boutique

two local banks

a couple of quick marts

a Dollar General store

a Family Dollar store

What Brought This Up?

When my grandfather on my dad's side passed away, we inherited a home in southern Illinois, roughly 240 miles from Grand Junction, Tennessee. That house was roughly 1,200 square feet, with a little over nine acres of land. Looking back, we sold the house for somewhere around $40,000.00. Had that same property been located in Grand Junction, Colorado, it would have sold for somewhere in the $600,000.00 range.

Making A Comparison

The gallery below includes facts and figures comparing the two houses. A few figures to keep in mind:

The least expensive house in Grand Junction, Tennessee lists at $125,000.00

The least expensive house in Grand Junction, Colorado lists at $175,000.00

Waylon's Disclaimer

Stop me if you've heard this before. I have no interest in either of these houses. I am in no way associated with the owners of these properties, their real estate agents, or the real estate companies. I have no interest in the sale of these properties, and will in no way benefit from sharing this information.

This post is intended solely as a comparison between two markets that happen to share a common name.

