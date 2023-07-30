When I head to Trader Joe's, I stock up on all kinds of goodies. If you recently piled some Trader Joe's cookies in your cart, you're gonna want to check your pantry.

Trader Joe's has recalled a couple of different types of cookies that contain almonds. A few of those batches may contain rocks. Ouch!

Trader Joe's website says:

We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) that product with the below SELL BY date codes may contain rocks:

Almond Windmill Cookies: SELL BY 10/02/23and 10/19/23 through 10/21/23

Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

If you find you have some of these recalled cookies. Throw them away or return them to Trader Joe's for a full refund. Trader Joe's does indeed have one of the best return policies you will find. Don't let your cookie craving risk a bite of something, else.

This seems like a great time to discuss some of my favorites from Trader Joe's. Here are my top 5 must have in my pantry at all times:

Dark Chocolate Orange Sticks, try putting them in the freezer

Peanut Butter Protein Granola which makes boring yogurt better

Chili Lime Seasoning Blend, try it on corn or watermelon

Tissue Boxes, they have the cutest little sayings on them

Enchilada Sauce, keep it in the fridge and pour it on absolutely anything

The list could go on to include bagged salads, fresh flowers, wine, beauty products, and snacks.

