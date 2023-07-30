That&#8217;s No Almond- Trader Joe&#8217;s Recall, Colorado Cookie Lovers Beware

When I head to Trader Joe's, I stock up on all kinds of goodies. If you recently piled some Trader Joe's cookies in your cart, you're gonna want to check your pantry.

Trader Joe's has recalled a couple of different types of cookies that contain almonds. A few of those batches may contain rocks. Ouch!

Trader Joe's website says:

We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) that product with the below SELL BY date codes may contain rocks:

Almond Windmill Cookies: SELL BY 10/02/23and 10/19/23 through 10/21/23

Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

If you find you have some of these recalled cookies. Throw them away or return them to Trader Joe's for a full refund. Trader Joe's does indeed have one of the best return policies you will find. Don't let your cookie craving risk a bite of something, else.

This seems like a great time to discuss some of my favorites from Trader Joe's. Here are my top 5 must have in my pantry at all times:

  • Dark Chocolate Orange Sticks, try putting them in the freezer
  • Peanut Butter Protein Granola which makes boring yogurt better
  • Chili Lime Seasoning Blend, try it on corn or watermelon
  • Tissue Boxes, they have the cutest little sayings on them
  • Enchilada Sauce, keep it in the fridge and pour it on absolutely anything

The list could go on to include bagged salads, fresh flowers, wine, beauty products, and snacks.

