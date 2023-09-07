Look Inside the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Windsor, Colorado

Over the years, Windsor has gone from a small farming town in northern Colorado to one of the region's most desirable towns. With all the changes in the past few years, an influx of new housing has come to the area. Homes in Water Valley and Raindance are pretty impressive and it's no wonder why new residents are flocking to Windsor.

If you are looking for an impressive home with a lot of space, we have a home to show you. This home located at 1257 Eagle Court has over 12,000 square feet of living space, eight bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms, and over two and a half acres of land.

Get our free mobile app

This Windsor home listed on Realtor is priced at $3.2 million. At this price point, this makes the home the most expensive home currently for sale in the town of Windsor, Colorado. Let's take a look inside.

For more information on the most expensive home currently for sale in Windsor, Colorado, visit the listing on Realtor.

Listed at $3.2 Million, This is the Most Expensive Home For Sale in Windsor, Colorado This home has over 12,000 square feet of living space and more than two and a half acres of land in Windsor, Colorado.

See more luxurious Colorado homes for sale:

Record-Breaking House Listed For Sale in Aspen, Colorado, for $105 Million Combined, the two properties are selling for an astounding $105 million in Aspen, Colorado. Here's a photo tour.