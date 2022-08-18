Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling

A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape.

The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery

Leadville is a small Colorado town with a lot of history. The town has been around for a long time and has a long history of mining, so it shouldn't surprise you that its final resting places date way back to the 1800s.

However, a certain demographic of these early miners didn't have a lot of money and consequently, their burial arrangements reflected that.

This segment of the miner population was known as the Catholic Pauper, a group of Irish-American miners and their families that called Leadville home. It's because of their lack of wealth that the gravesites marking the final resting places of these people are in such sad shape today.

What Does the Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery Look Like?

When you enter the cemetery, you'll see a fairly well-kept graveyard with nice headstones. However, as you venture deeper into the cemetery it becomes quite sad.

Many of these graves mark where pine caskets were once buried and over the years, the caskets have deteriorated leaving countless sunken graves throughout the cemetery.

In addition, many of the graves are unmarked or are marked with inexpensive wooden markers or broken or displaced headstones.

What's even sadder is that there is a section of the cemetery known as 'baby land' which, you guessed it, is the final resting place of countless young children.

Luckily, a professor at CU Denver by the name of Dr. Walsh is working on a memorial to honor those buried in the unsettling cemetery, but it could be a while before that comes into fruition.

Take a look at the unsettling Catholic Pauper section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery:

Colorado’s Central City Cemetery is not only notorious for being extremely haunted, but a recent visit saw unsettling things like vandalism, pentagrams, and a small, oddly placed building with an outhouse.