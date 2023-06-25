Storm Chaser Shares Video of Twin Tornadoes Churning Up a Field

Storm Chaser Shares Video of Twin Tornadoes Churning Up a Field

Tony Laubach/AccuWeather via YouTube

Wednesday was a stormy day in Colorado especially in the plains east of Denver. Storms in that area produced something you'll rarely see - twin tornadoes that were spotted churning up a field in Washington County as captured on video by a storm chaser.

Get our free mobile app

AccuWeather shared the quick backstory of how double twisters were see in Colorado Wednesday afternoon:

AccuWeather's Tony Laubach captured this incredible video of side-by-side tornadoes forming in Washington County, Colorado, on the afternoon of June 21, 2023.

Watch closely and you'll see the primary vortex that Tony was chasing give birth to a second funnel that eventually touched down providing this rare sight.

Washington County is located due east of the Denver metropolitan area in Colorado.

Google Maps Satellite View
loading...

9News in Denver shared video of the tornado twins from a different perspective and mentioned this happened near Akron, Colorado.

Scroll Through Colorado's Worst Tornadoes Ever Recorded

Colorado has had some nasty tornadoes over the years and unfortunately, even some lives have been lost because of this. Here are 35 of the worst tornadoes Colorado has ever seen.
Filed Under: Colorado, Social
Categories: Colorado News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Kool 107.9