Storm Chaser Shares Video of Twin Tornadoes Churning Up a Field

Wednesday was a stormy day in Colorado especially in the plains east of Denver. Storms in that area produced something you'll rarely see - twin tornadoes that were spotted churning up a field in Washington County as captured on video by a storm chaser.

Get our free mobile app

AccuWeather shared the quick backstory of how double twisters were see in Colorado Wednesday afternoon:

AccuWeather's Tony Laubach captured this incredible video of side-by-side tornadoes forming in Washington County, Colorado, on the afternoon of June 21, 2023.

Watch closely and you'll see the primary vortex that Tony was chasing give birth to a second funnel that eventually touched down providing this rare sight.

Washington County is located due east of the Denver metropolitan area in Colorado.

Google Maps Satellite View Google Maps Satellite View loading...

9News in Denver shared video of the tornado twins from a different perspective and mentioned this happened near Akron, Colorado.