If you woke up to flakes flying in the high country again, congratulations, you’re not imagining it.

Mountain snow is still pushing through parts of Western Colorado today, and it’s giving the ranges one last shake before things quiet down tonight.

Lower elevations are seeing rain, higher elevations are getting the real deal, and everyone is getting a reminder that, yes, it is late November even if yesterday’s temps tried to trick us.

Colorado Mountains Will See the Snow Taper Off Later Today

Radar and traffic cams are showing the story pretty clearly: rain down low, snow up high, and a stubborn little system spinning right over the northwest corner of the region.

Expect another inch or two of snow in the San Juans and central mountains, and a healthier four to eight inches across the northern mountains by this evening.

Winter Weather Advisories are still in effect for the San Juans, Grand Mesa, Flat Tops, and northern mountains. So, if you’re headed up high, don’t get cute. Use caution.

And thanks to the colder air dragging in behind the system, temperatures have dropped a solid 10 to 15 degrees from yesterday. Welcome back to “normal,” whatever that means anymore.

The Rest of the Week: Cool, Cloudy, and Unsettled

We’ve got periodic chances for mountain snow Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

Another lull, then more precip Thursday night into Friday.

So yes, unsettled weather sticks around, clouds likely outnumber sunshine, and highs hover near seasonal averages, and maybe a couple degrees above if we're lucky.

