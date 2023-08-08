Santa Fe Style Home on Colorado’s Twin Lakes will Blow Your Mind

The abundance of natural beauty in Colorado often makes for some of the most interesting real estate listings you'll ever come across.

Let's check out a massive Santa Fe-style home high up in the Colorado mountains that overlooks Twin Lakes near Leadville.

Santa Fe-Style Home on Colorado's Twin Lakes

The home is technically located in Leadville, Colorado at 5910 County Road 10, but if you were giving someone directions, it might be easier just to tell them to look for the Santa Fe-style house on the hill once they got to Twin Lakes.

Built in 1997, the home is currently listed for $2,300,000 and, as you'll see, there's a reason for the steep price tag.

The home features a total of three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a two-car garage, and 3,025 square feet of living space. In all, the property is made up of a 1.48-acre piece of land.

Besides sticking out like a sore thumb (in a good way), one of the most notable things about this home is its surroundings. From nearly any room in the home, visitors are treated to breathtaking views of Twin Lakes and the surrounding snow-capped mountains in the distance.

The home also features an impressive patio area with a water feature, a fire pit, and the absolute best vantage point to take in the aforementioned amazing views.

The area in which Twin Lakes can be found is absolutely beautiful in itself, which is why it's such a popular destination for tourists and locals alike to visit.

Keep scrolling to check out this stunning Santa Fe-style house near Colorado's Twin Lakes:

