When you think about all the kids and families that Santa Cops of Larimer County has helped within their 20+ year run, the thought of it going away is mind-boggling.

For decades, Colorado police agencies and myriad volunteers have come together to make sure kids who might not see a Christmas get one; now, all of those "good vibes," with kids connecting with police in a good way, is over.

Santa-Cops-Larimer-County-Colorado Facebook/Santa Cops loading...

The story of how Santa Cops has been forced to cease operation dates back to February of 2022 when they were informed that they'd be having to move out of the Outlets at Loveland.

That became a big mystery as to "why?." Then, we all found out that the Outlets were being sold, becoming The Yards.

Santa Cops has been trying to locate a new operating space that's big enough and that they can use year-round, on a long-term basis. That effort has apparently come up short.

They could not find a space suitable enough, that they could afford, and would be a long-term situation. Now, all of the families that would have benefited from all of Santa Cop's efforts will left out.

WHAT DID SANTA COPS NEED?

5,300 square feet of space.

Within Larimer County.

Year-round access.

Very low cost or free.

Deadline: Thursday, August 31, 2023.

It's frustrating to think that with all the people involved with Santa Cops, and all the people that they know, a solution was still not available.

With luck, things will turn around, and Santa Cops of Larimer County will re-start. Fingers Crossed.

MORE Colorado: Least Expensive Home in Larimer County is a Mountain Paradise