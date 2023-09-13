If you've been looking for a very interesting spot for a cocktail, one has opened up in Downtown Loveland, and you're going to love it.

Back when alcohol was prohibited, there were bars that operated illegally, known as "speakeasy" bars. Speakeasies were generally located within other establishments, much like this new one in Loveland.

Stop in during the week for a haircut, come back during the weekend for a nice cocktail or craft beer, with a date, or with friends.

Rosie's Barbershop, on East 4th Street in Downtown Loveland, has been in operation as a barbershop since about 2018. It was known as White Groves Barbershop & Taproom; now it's Rosie's Barbershop up front and Rosie's Cocktail Bar in the back.

WHO IS ROSIE?

Rosie is one of the owner's dogs. Taylor Groves is the proprietor of Rosie's.

WHERE EXACTLY IS ROSIE'S SPEAKEASY COCKTAIL BAR IN LOVELAND COLORADO?

Rosie's is on the north side of Fourth Street, near the intersection of Fourth Street and Jefferson Avenue, at 341 E. Fourth Street.

WHEN IS ROSIE'S COCKTAIL BAR IN DOWNTOWN LOVELAND OPEN?

They are only open 19 hours every week:

Friday and Saturday: 5 p.m. - Midnight.

5 p.m. - Midnight. Sunday : 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Take a look inside Rosie's Cocktail Speakeasy Bar:

