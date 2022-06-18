Here’s Your Chance to Own a Colorado Church for Less Than $200K

I know some people who would absolutely jump on the opportunity to own an old, historic church. You might be one of those people too.

The housing market has gone wild not only in Colorado but all across the nation. You can see the potential when a rough diamond comes along especially if the property is a great deal. I believe we can say that this historic church listed on Realtor can qualify as a great deal as it is listed for $198k. The 1,462-square-foot church is priced out at approximately $136 per square foot.

The St. Patrick's Catholic Church was built in 1920 and is located in the small coal-mining town of Rockvale, Colorado. A few upgrades have been done to the church including a new metal roof and a septic system that would permit a four-bedroom residence.

Rockvale, Colorado is located southeast of Canon City and has an approximate population of 548 according to the 2020 U.S. Census. If you would like more information on the St. Patrick's Catholic Church listed for $198,500, you can visit the full listing on Realtor.

