This Ridgway Colorado Home Boasts Beautiful Cimarron Views

Heading out to Ridgway in the near future? You may want to make an appointment to stop by at 1480 Aspen Drive because I've just found a home listed for sale on Realtor.com that is just begging to be seen. And trust me: you absolutely have to see this house. It is amazing.

Better still, if you lived in this house, you'd be privy to some of the most extraordinary views of the Cimarron Mountains you can find, anywhere short of a flyby. It really isn't even that expensive, as far as these types of homes are concerned. In fact, if you happen to have an extra $800 thousand burning a hole in your pocket, it could all be yours. Again, we're speaking comparatively.

Views of the mountains aren't the only gorgeous sight to tempt your eyes, as the house also overlooks the meadow. I know: this sounds like the kind of house you'd only find out in the middle of nowhere, but it's less than 20 minutes outside of Ridgway, proper. Don't ever let anyone tell you that you have to sacrifice modern living if you want to gawk at nature.

It's rare to find a home that basically embodies the entirety of Colorado this well, but that's precisely what we're looking at here. Think about it: gorgeous mountain views, a rustic motif, and not far from civilization. If that's not Colorado, then I don't know what is. I haven't even mentioned the amenities, so make sure to take a look through the gallery below. The kitchen, in particular, is quite exceptional.

