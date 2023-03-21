Well, it's officially spring for 2023, and an amazing concert venue in Colorado is about to kick off an amazing season. Check out the spring lineup for Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Rolling Stone magazine called Red Rocks "...the ultimate concert venue," and there's a reason why. If you've ever been to Red Rocks, you need no explanation. The concert lineup for spring 2023 has been announced, and it's a doozy.

Colorado's Incredible Red Rocks Amphitheatre

If you ask Tim McGraw to name his favorite concert venue, he'll tell you Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado. He's said it numerous times on the record. A number of other artists will tell you the same thing.

Getting Ready For Spring 2023

Today, Monday, March 20, 2023, is the first official day of spring. Music lovers in Colorado are ready to get outdoors and listen to live music at their favorite outdoor venues. Colorado has a number of top-notch open-air venues including Red Rocks, Fiddler's Green, and Las Colonias Amphitheater.

Reasons to Catch a Show at Red Rocks

If you've been to a concert at Red Rocks, you already know it's pretty hard to beat. The venue itself is magnificent. Parking is unbelievably convenient. Put simply, the place is a well-oiled machine.

You'll find there's no such thing as a bad seat at Red Rocks. The racking is such that you can see and hear perfectly from any seat in the house. Personally, I've never had reason to purchase tickets close to the stage. When attending a concert, I like giving the sound a little time to develop. For this reason, along with the fact that I'm a cheap son-of-a-gun, I typically buy tickets near the center house.

Fascinating Concerts and Events

In addition to great concert acts, Red Rocks have been known to host a variety of other events. One in particular, on the schedule for Friday, June 2, would be Michael Franti. His concert begins at 7 that evening, but there's something to enjoy before the show. Beginning at 4:15 that day, the Michael Franti pre-show Yoga session will be held at Red Rocks.

Red Rocks 2023 Lineup

Red Rocks Amphitheatre has shows booked clear up to November 12, 2023. You'll find an unbelievable lineup of acts for the year.

Given the extraordinary schedule, this post is limited to acts performing this spring. For the year 2023, spring runs from March 20 to June 21. The gallery below features acts performing at Red Rocks through that date range.