When you think about the pumpkin spice latte, what do you think of? Fall? Thanksgiving time?

Pumpkin Spice Lattes are becoming available earlier and earlier every year.

People call Labor Day the "unofficial start of fall." That is no longer the case. Pumpkin spice lattes are now the clear indicator. Even if it is still hot outside in Colorado.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes at Starbucks are officially available in Colorado and the entire nation.

Starbucks Was Not the First To Bring Back Pumpkin Spice

7/11 actually beat Starbucks in the race to bring pumpkin spice back early. 7/11 brought back pumpkin spice products on Aug. 1st.

Dunkin' brought back their pumpkin spice on Aug. 16th.

Does Anybody Have Better PSLs than Starbucks?

In my opinion, nobody has a better pumpkin spice latte than Starbucks. They are the standard. I typically buy my coffee from local coffee shops based in Colorado, but I'm not going to lie I get really excited when Starbucks brings back their iconic latte.

There Will Be Additional Fall Flavors At Starbucks This Year

Starbucks is bringing back its Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew for the fifth straight year, and they're also releasing two new fall drinks: the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Try saying that last one ten times fast.

Starbucks is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the pumpkin spice latte this year.

