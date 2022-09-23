Where To Find Locally Grown Farm-Fresh Produce Around Grand Junction

Yes, Grand Junction, you can still get farm-fresh produce around Grand Junction.

The Market on Main in downtown Grand Junction has wrapped for the year and that makes us all kind of sad.  We just love the downtown farmers market. The good news is there are still plenty of places where you can get fresh produce. You just have to know where to look.

Fruita Farmers Market

The Fruita Farmers Market is still going strong. It happens every Saturday morning from 8:30 until noon at Reed Park. The market in Fruita will continue through the month of October and it's always a fun place to be on a Saturday morning.

Palisade Sunday Market

In Palisade, the Sunday Farmers Market continues through October 9. Downtown Palisade is the place to be on Sunday mornings - before or after church - between Third Street and Main Street. The Palisade market runs from 9:00 a.m until 1:30 p.m.

Farm Market At Cross Orchards

The Cross Orchards Historic Site hosts a farmers market every summer that takes place on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m until NOON. The Cross Orchards market is scheduled to continue through October 15 at 3073 F Road in Grand Junction.

If you just can't get enough fresh fruits and vegetables, you're lucky to be living in the Grand Valley because we have lots of options. In addition to the grocery stores and farmers markets, produce markets galore dot the country side. Here's a look at some of the places you'll find a good selection of farm-fresh produce near Grand Junction.

