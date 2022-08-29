Awesome Charity Event: Prince Harry Makes Royal Visit in Colorado

Prince Harry showed off his polo skills in Colorado all while doing work for the greater good.

On August 25, 2022, Prince Harry participated in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup that took place in Aspen, Colorado at the Aspen Valley Polo Club.

What is the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup?

The Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup is an annual event that raises awareness and funds to support Sentebale's work with children and young people in Southern Africa whose lives have been affected by extreme poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS, and recently COVID-19.

What Does Sentebale Mean?

Sentebale is a charity organization that was founded by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and Prince Seeiso in 2006.

Sentebale translates to, "forget me not" in Sesotho and is the name of the flower Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana loved the most.

The name serves as a double entendre. The first meaning of the name is to never forget the most vulnerable children of Lesotho and Botswana, while the second is in honor of Princess Diana and her remarkable charity efforts.

Sentebale Team Comes Out Victorious

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry represented the Sentebale team alongside the captain, Sentebale ambassador, and Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras as well as Grant Ganzi, and Steve Cox.

Each player scored at least one point and emerged victorious in a fast-paced round-robin tournament featuring Royal Salute and U.S. Polo Assn.

Over the past 10 years, the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup has raised approximately £10 million to, "support work in providing vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana with access to vital health services, care and support, and skills to be self-sufficient and thrive."

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Co-Founding Patron of Sentebale stated:

At Sentebale we strive to break generational cycles of trauma and stigma every day. By educating and empowering young people to know their status and to know they can live long, healthy lives while on medication, we aim to end HIV once and for all.

