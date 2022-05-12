Palisade’s Atomic Peach House Rental is Perfect for Summers in Colorado

If vacation season has you a little hesitant to plan a cross-country adventure, consider yourself lucky to be living in western Colorado.

The "stay-cation" is alive and well here on the western slope. We have tons of Airbnbs and cool places to visit, that won't have you forking over a paycheck at the gas station before you even get there.

Spend the Weekend in Colorado Fruit and Wine Country

There are more than 25 wineries in and around Palisade, Colorado. As you'll see in the photos below, many visitors like to bring home a couple of bottles of wine to enjoy from a deck or patio. There is hiking on the Palisade Rim trail, and lots of places to ride bikes throughout the area. You can also enjoy fishing or rock climbing nearby.

Events Happening in Palisade, Colorado

What events are coming to Palisade this summer? For starters, Palisade's Bluegrass and Roots Festival is coming up in June. The Peach Festival will return in August, and you don't want to miss the Palisade, Colorado Mountain Wine Festival which happens here in mid-September. ANY of these events is a great reason to book a local Palisade Airbnb.

Check Out the Atomic Peach Airbnb in Palisade

Palisade is home to several Airbnb locations that include winery rentals, rentals inside an animal sanctuary, and this little beauty we found called the "Atomic Peach" Farm Rental. This spot features 30 acres in Palisade with incredible views and is within close proximity to most of everything in Palisade. We'll include the link at the end of the photos to contact the host about reservations.

Palisade's Atomic Peach House Rental is Perfect for Summer in Colorado Avoid the crazy gas prices and long road trips and head to Palisade for a stay-cation at the Atomic Peach House Farm rental. This Airbnb has room for six in the most scenic part of Palisade. Enjoy views of Mount Garfield, the Grand Mesa, and the Palisade Peaches.

PHOTOS: A Walkthrough of Colorado's Beautiful Palisade Rim Trail Get south of the Colorado River in Palisade and head down G Road/ Highway 6 to the Palisade Rim Trail. Scroll through the photos below to get a look at the trail and the incredible view near the top.