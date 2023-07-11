Ouray's Most Photographed Home Could Be Yours for $2.4 Million

Ouray Colorado’s Most Photographed Home Could Be Yours for $2.4 Million
There are mountain towns in Colorado. Then there is Ouray, Colorado. Ouray is an amazing place that I have never actually been to until this weekend. This place is nothing short of magical. Nicknamed "Switzerland of America", Ouray is a destination for everyone who loves offroading and just being out in the wilderness of Colorado.
Obviously, the town of Ouray is a highly sought-after location for those who want a real mountain town experience. With that demand, the price is going to reflect the beauty that comes with it.
This home located right in the heart of Ouray is pristine and feels like a time capsule. Built in 1898, the home has been well taken care of for well over a century. The listing on Realtor states that this home is the most photographed home in all of Ouray and we can see why.
Listed at $2.49 million, this five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom with 4,589 square feet and .3 acres is worth every penny. Take a look at this Ouray, Colorado home for sale located at 510 5th Avenue.
If you would like to learn more about this picturesque home in Ouray, Colorado, see the full listing on Realtor.