Washington Post Names Colorado’s Top 6 Joints for Great NY-Style Pizza
Almost every Coloradan loves pizza of some kind. A fave? New York-style pizza: "Thin on the edge with a risen lip on the edge, dressed in sauce with cheese atop."
So, why not road trip to find the best New York-style pizza in Colorado?
On your road trip, you would need to check out the six places that made it to the top of the Washington Post's list. There you'll travel along the Front Range, including hitting one of Colorado's most popular tourist towns.
If you have a New York-style pizza with a friend, and they do not fold their slices, you should look at acquiring new friends.
Kidding aside, NY-style pies are "large and in charge" and fun. They are a "classic" take on the delicious meal choice.
The Washington Post went through over 7 million Yelp! reviews to determine the best "regional" pizzas across the nation: Chicago-style, New York-style, etc. That's a lot of reviews to pour over; there must have been over 20 million pictures going along with those reviews.
WHERE'S COLORADO'S BEST NEW YORK-STYLE PIZZA?
- #6 - GOOMBA'S PIZZA GRINDER ON COLFAX - DENVER
- #5 - MONDO'S PIZZA - AURORA
- #4 - SLICE420 - COLORADO SPRINGS
- #3 - BROOKLYN'S FINEST PIZZA - DENVER
- #2 - BIG BILL'S NY PIZZA - CENTENNIAL
Washington Post's Top NY-Style Pizza in Colorado:
- ANTONIO'S REAL NEW YORK PIZZA - ESTES PARK