We all need a vacation, but it's not always easy to take one. In a perfect world, we could pack our bags at a moment's notice — unfortunately, work schedules, finances, and other obstacles usually prevent us from jetting across the country.

Thankfully, there are road trips you can take around Northern Colorado when you want to get away but can't totally leave the regular world behind. Read on to see five quick road trips that feel far away from the Front Range:

All drive times are from the Fort Collins area. Adjust accordingly if you're traveling from another part of Colorado.

Relax with a Mountain Getaway to Idaho Springs

According to the City of Idaho Springs, a man named George Jackson founded Idaho Springs after discovering gold there in the late 1850s.

Today, the city is a hotspot for recreating. Unwind at the famous Indian Hot Springs, grab a bite to eat at the original Beau Jo's, or try whitewater rafting on Clear Creek.

Total Drive Time: around 1 hour and 30 minutes.

See America's First National Monument in Wyoming

In the Black Hills of Wyoming lies a stunning butte known as Devils Tower. According to the National Park Service (NPS), President Theodore Roosevelt designated the landmark as a national monument in 1906.

Along with, well, looking at the monument, you can enjoy hiking, climbing, and a stay at the Devils Tower Lodge.

Total Drive Time: around 5 hours and 10 minutes.

Take in the Views of Estes Park

Estes Park is technically a part of Northern Colorado, but it feels like it's not. Peruse the shops downtown, get scared at the Stanley Hotel, or go sightseeing at the nearby Rocky Mountain National Park.

The town also has a lot going on each year, from racing series to music festivals to wine tastings.

Total Drive Time: around 1 hour.

Enjoy a Day Down South in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs may not seem too different from Northern Colorado, but the city is home to many attractions and landmarks you can't find along the Front Range.

Get active with Pikes Peak, Seven Falls, and Garden of the Gods, or seek some thrills at Cave of the Winds. Don't forget to visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and the U.S. Airforce Academy.

Total Drive Time: around 2 hours.

Soak Up the Sun at Great Sand Dunes National Park

According to NPS, Great Sand Dunes National Park is home to the tallest dunes in Northern America — and one of the best beaches in the U.S.

Try relaxing at Medano Creek, surfing the dunes, or camping under the stars.

Total Drive Time: around 4 hours and 30 minutes.

Taking a road trip isn't a new thing for Colorado residents. See what a road trip through the Centennial State looked like in the 1940s in the gallery below.

