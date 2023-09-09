Who’s The New Colorado Eagles Public Address Announcer? You May Know Him…

As the Colorado Eagles get ready to kick off their 2023-24 season at the new Blue Arena, the team has announced who their new PA Announcer is going to be, and you just might recognize his voice.

Colorado Eagles Announce New Public Address Announcer

With PA legend Reed Saunders officially retiring from the Eagles PA gig after 20 seasons with the team, the search has concluded and we officially have a new voice of the Colorado Eagles has been announced, and his name is Jimmy Luthye.

Who Is Eagle PA Announcer Jimmy Luthye?

New Eagles PA Announcer, Jimmy Luthye, brings over a decade of announcing experience to Loveland, having announced at the University of Colorado since 2011 and the University of Denver since 2016. He currently announces for the Buffaloes' football and men's basketball teams and concluded his final full season with the Pioneers’ hockey team in 2023. He has also filled in as Eagles public address announcer on multiple occasions over the years and is no stranger to Eagles hockey.

On landing this dream gig, Jimmy said:

It's a tremendous honor to be named the new public address announcer for the Eagles. Reed Saunders is one of the greatest PA announcers of all time and he helped create a world-class experience for hockey fans in NoCo, so he’s no easy act to follow. I am so grateful to this wonderful organization for giving me the chance to give it everything I've got for Eagles Country. I can't wait to bring all the energy I can muster to each game and do my best to uphold the unmatched experience of attending an Eagles game.

On the new addition to the team, Colorado Eagles president Ryan Bach said:

We knew that when Reed Saunders decided to step down, we were going to have some tremendously big shoes to fill. We conducted a wide search for his replacement, and after a lengthy audition process, we knew that Jimmy was the right person for the job. Our fans will love his delivery, enthusiasm, and professionalism and we can’t wait to hear him bring that to our fans every night at Blue Arena.

Having been a part of the audition process, I can tell you firsthand we had many excellent candidates, and while it was tough to narrow down from even our top 2, the team is extremely excited to have Jimmy in the chair. Reed and I made quite the Batman & Robin duo for the last decade, and I'm excited to continue the fun with Jimmy for the next decade or so.

The Colorado Eagles opening night at the new Blue Arena is on Friday, October 20th as they take on Grand Rapids. If you can't make it to the game, you can hear it, and all of the Colorado Eagles action all season long on Townsquare Media's 99.9 The Point and with the free 99.9 The Point app. Go Eagles!

