Sometimes love and happiness can be elusive, but if you're lucky enough, a second chance will eventually come along.

Rocco Gets Rescued From Neglect Situation

One of five hounds rescued from a neglect situation, Rocco came to Roice-Hurst in Grand Junction on New Year's Eve. He was underweight and had cuts all over his face. It was a heartbreaking sight.

Fortunately, Rocco's spirit was still intact, and at age 7, is ready to fulfill a lifelong dream - a loving family of his own. He's an adventurous gentleman - and he loves to sing. Rocco is definitely ready for love. What a difference a month makes.

A Sweet and Faithful Friend

Meet Betty, another of our featured pets this week from Roice-Hurst. She's a little shy with strangers at first but is a sweet and faithful friend. Betty is a 2-year-old cattle dog who has lived with other dogs and cats. She weighs about 50 pounds, but still wants to curl up in your lap.

Beautiful Cat Ready For Slow, Cozy Life

Lilith is 8 years old and is ready to live a slow, cozy life. Although has previously lived with other pets, she would prefer a quieter home where she doesn't have to share your attention with canines. All she needs is a sunny window seat, some gentle petting, and yummy treats.

Is Your Home and Your Heart Available?

Roice-Hurst is always looking for loving homes for the homeless pets that come to the shelter. If you would like to meet one of our featured pets or see what else is available, you can visit Roice-Hurst Humane Society Tuesday through Sunday between noon and 4:00 p.m.

