Colorado Parks and Wildlife have rescued an orphaned moose calf after a cow moose attacked two people and a dog on Wednesday near Nederland. According to the Daily Camera, a woman sustained minor injuries, but the man and the dog suffered severe injuries during the incident with the aggressive cow moose.

In an attempt to locate the injured victims screaming for help, a Boulder County Sheriff's deputy encountered the moose. The deputy fired bean bag rounds to scare the cow moose away. When the deputy located the victims, the cow moose returned and a warning shot was fired.

The cow moose returned again during the man's evacuation from the trailhead. When the moose charged the medics and others assisting in the evacuation, the deputy shot and killed the moose.

Officials attempted to locate the moose calf on Wednesday afternoon but were unsuccessful. Reports of the calf being sighted near the West Magnolia Trailhead came in on Wednesday evening and Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers were able to capture the calf near the trailhead.

The female calf is now under the care of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. CPW says that the calf is likely less than three days old and the chances of survival are unknown at this time. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are unsure as to the amount of early colostrum the calf received from her mother. Colostrum is an important element to the survival of the calf moose as it gives nutrients and antibodies.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife say that given the unique situation of the circumstances and the opportunity for educational purposes, the orphaned moose calf has been taken in.

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife - Daily Camera

