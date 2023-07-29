National Chicken Finger Day Is Here: Where Can You Get Free Chicken In Colorado?

July 27 is National Chicken Finger Day and with so many awesome chicken restaurants around Colorado, there are plenty of freebies to be had. Here's where to head around town tomorrow to get your free chicken.

Free Chicken For National Chicken Finger Day Around Colorado

Like we ever need an excuse to plow through some tasty chicken fingers, National Chicken Finger Day gives us an excuse just in case you do need one. Yes, it seems like every day is some sort of national day, and some of these days even have more than one-day which gets confusing at times, but when it comes to tasty chicken, I'm never complaining.

When Is National Chicken Finger Day?

National Chicken Finger, which was founded by Raising Canes, is celebrated each year on July 27th. Typically on National Chicken Finger Day, there are many different restaurants to pop into and take advantage of some tasty fried chicken freebies. This year though, it looks like Raising Cane's is the only true chicken hero in town. That's OK though, because they're the best anyways. Watch this hilarious spot they did with Post Malone...

The chicken finger giant is celebrating this special day by giving away a free chicken finger to every single member of their "Caniac Club." Here's how you cash in on the free chicken finger fun on the 27th... Make sure you're signed up for Raising Cane's Caniac Club, roll through any Raising Cane's on July 27th, and cash in on your free chicken finger. If you're like me, you'll have to order a piece of Texas Toast to go with it, and some Cane's sauce is also a must.

Happy National Chicken Finger Day! Speaking of amazing chicken.

This Local Chicken Restaurant Is Hands Down The Best In Colorado Since 1963, The Wishbone Family Restaurant has been serving up some of the best food in the state of Colorado. Their specialty though, as you can tell by the name, is chicken. And boy, is it good!