Most Affordable House On The Market Right Now In Grand Junction Colorado

Are you in desperate need of affordable housing in Grand Junction, Colorado? The market is weird, and it's only getting weirder. Right here, right now, this is the least expensive house on the market in Grand Junction.

Conduct a search, and you'll quickly discover there are only three houses on the market in Grand Junction under $200,000. All three of those are pending. This one sits right at $200K, and is available right now.

The Least Expensive House In Grand Junction, Colorado as of February 3, 2023

You'll find this home at 481 Sparn Street in Grand Junction. If that doesn't ring a bell, it's just off of 29 Road, not far from North Avenue.

481 Sparn Street in Grand Junction, Colorado Google Maps loading...

How Much For How Much?

The house measures 819 square feet on a .31 acre lot. At the asking price of $200,000, that totals $244 per square foot of living space. Crunch the numbers, and you'll find owning the home would run you roughly $1,253 per month.

Specifications On The House

The listing at Realtor.com describes the house as:

1 bed

1 bath

walk-in shower

819 square feet

built in 1947

ceiling fans

gas range oven

laundry room measuring 11'8 x10'5

RV parking

detached garage

chain link, full, and privacy fencing

Benefits Of Buying a Smaller Home

The website Bet The Budget offers 10 reasons to consider a smaller, more affordable home:

Easier to save a down payment

Smaller mortgage payment

Cheaper insurance and property taxes

Easier to maintain

Better energy efficiency

Less costly to upgrade

Less expensive to furnish

More time freedom (we'll come back to this one)

Simpler lifestyle

Easier to sell

Being House Poor Aint Fun

All real estate is expensive. They aren't making any more land, and those who own property know it.

If you've ever lived under an overwhelming mortgage, you know it's like trying to pull a freight train up a 30-mile-long hill. It sucks the life out of you and ultimately consumes every dime and ounce of energy you can muster.

Don't get so immersed in trying to create a magnificent home that you find yourself without the time or energy to enjoy it. How about a comfortable, affordable home you can afford?

Why Do I Care?

Just yesterday (February 2, 2023) I published a post about the most expensive house for sale right now in Grand Junction, Colorado. That's fine. At the end of the day, though, I'm far more interested in affordable housing. Buying a house is one of the most, if not the most stressful things you'll ever do. Given the wonky market, buying is an impossibility for far too many people. With that, I look for opportunities to share the more affordable properties in town.

Waylon's Disclaimer

I am not a realtor and am in no way associated with this property's agent, the agent's company, or the owners of the home. I have no interest in this property, and will in no way benefit from its sale. Put simply, I could care less. From time to time I search available properties, keeping an eye out for good investments. When something catches my attention, it is my assumption it may be of interest to you as well.

The Least Expensive House For Sale Right Now In Grand Junction Colorado Feb. 3, 2023 If you're in the market for a new home, you might want to give this one a look. At this moment, Friday morning, February 3, 2023, it's the least expensive house on the market in Grand Junction. There are less expensive properties such as trailers and townhouses, but this is the most inexpensive freestanding property at this time.

After a lengthy discussion with both a real estate agent and a mortgage banker, it's hard to determine what the market is going to do. If you're currently searching, this may be a good place to start.

