Most Affordable House On The Market Right Now In Grand Junction Colorado
Are you in desperate need of affordable housing in Grand Junction, Colorado? The market is weird, and it's only getting weirder. Right here, right now, this is the least expensive house on the market in Grand Junction.
Conduct a search, and you'll quickly discover there are only three houses on the market in Grand Junction under $200,000. All three of those are pending. This one sits right at $200K, and is available right now.
The Least Expensive House In Grand Junction, Colorado as of February 3, 2023
You'll find this home at 481 Sparn Street in Grand Junction. If that doesn't ring a bell, it's just off of 29 Road, not far from North Avenue.
How Much For How Much?
The house measures 819 square feet on a .31 acre lot. At the asking price of $200,000, that totals $244 per square foot of living space. Crunch the numbers, and you'll find owning the home would run you roughly $1,253 per month.
Specifications On The House
The listing at Realtor.com describes the house as:
- 1 bed
- 1 bath
- walk-in shower
- 819 square feet
- built in 1947
- ceiling fans
- gas range oven
- laundry room measuring 11'8 x10'5
- RV parking
- detached garage
- chain link, full, and privacy fencing
Benefits Of Buying a Smaller Home
The website Bet The Budget offers 10 reasons to consider a smaller, more affordable home:
- Easier to save a down payment
- Smaller mortgage payment
- Cheaper insurance and property taxes
- Easier to maintain
- Better energy efficiency
- Less costly to upgrade
- Less expensive to furnish
- More time freedom (we'll come back to this one)
- Simpler lifestyle
- Easier to sell
Being House Poor Aint Fun
All real estate is expensive. They aren't making any more land, and those who own property know it.
If you've ever lived under an overwhelming mortgage, you know it's like trying to pull a freight train up a 30-mile-long hill. It sucks the life out of you and ultimately consumes every dime and ounce of energy you can muster.
Don't get so immersed in trying to create a magnificent home that you find yourself without the time or energy to enjoy it. How about a comfortable, affordable home you can afford?
Why Do I Care?
Just yesterday (February 2, 2023) I published a post about the most expensive house for sale right now in Grand Junction, Colorado. That's fine. At the end of the day, though, I'm far more interested in affordable housing. Buying a house is one of the most, if not the most stressful things you'll ever do. Given the wonky market, buying is an impossibility for far too many people. With that, I look for opportunities to share the more affordable properties in town.
Waylon's Disclaimer
I am not a realtor and am in no way associated with this property's agent, the agent's company, or the owners of the home. I have no interest in this property, and will in no way benefit from its sale. Put simply, I could care less. From time to time I search available properties, keeping an eye out for good investments. When something catches my attention, it is my assumption it may be of interest to you as well.