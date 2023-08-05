This Northern Colorado Landmark is for Sale and it Could Be Yours

If you have been through the tiny Northern Colorado town of Masonville, you have seen the Masonville Mercantile. We pretty much think of it as a landmark here in Northern Colorado.

In fact, the Masonville Mercantile has been in operation for over 100 years. The current owners are selling the property and it could be yours along with nearly everything inside the store and on the property. Listed on Realtor for $1.65 million, the Masonville Mercantile would be an awesome place to have a fun business right here in Northern Colorado.

Take a look inside the Masonville Mercantile.

Want more information on the Masonville Mercantile? Take a look at the full listing on Realtor.

Source: Realtor

