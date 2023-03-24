Massive Mesa Colorado Log Home Features Three Fire Places, Shooting Range and Lodge

This amazing property in Mesa, Colorado is so much more than just a home.

In addition to a luxurious home that is amazing in every way, there is an incredible lodge, a large RV garage, a 2-car garage, a shop, and a 100-yard shooting range. Yet, this only barely begins to tell the story of this property.

The Views Are Amazing

There is an expansive wrap-around deck and lots of windows with majestic views all around of the Plateau Valley, the mountains of the Roan Plateau, and, of course, the Grand Mesa.

Everything About This Log Home Is Beautiful

With over 4,900 square feet of living space, this is a luxury log home to be sure. Vaulted ceilings, picture windows, and three stone fireplaces accompany the four bedrooms and five baths. The woodwork in this home is incredible and it's absolutely beautiful in every single room.

The Lodge Is Perfect For Guests Who Come to Play

The Buffalo Lodge can be a second home or a fantastic place for entertaining and hosting guests who are eager to hit the slopes, snowmobile trails, and hiking and ATV trails. Of course, hunting and fishing are nearby along with mountain biking opportunities, wildlife viewing, and simply gorgeous western Colorado views.

This property is located at 50076 Bear Run Court in Mesa, Colorado, and is being offered by NEXTHOME GRAND.

Luxurious Log Home For Sale In Mesa Colorado

Take a look inside this amazing luxurious log home in Mesa, Colorado. You can't afford it, but, it's so much fun to look at and to dream about. It's beautiful on the inside and the western Colorado views are fantastic.

