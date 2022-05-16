Mother Nature treated us to a magnificent Full Super Flower Blood Moon last night (May 15, 2022). Take a look at this incredible event with images captured from Cold Shivers Point in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Grand Junction area photographer Gary Smith wisely chose Cold Shivers Point as the location from which to shoot photos of this rare event. Please check out the gallery below for these amazing images.

What's a Full Super Flower Blood Moon?

Contrary to what you might think, Full Super Flower Blood Moon is not one of the 60s bands we play here at the radio station. It didn't play Woodstock, and it wasn't part of the lineup at the Denver Pop Festival in '69. It's a total lunar eclipse, every bit as cool as a band out of the 60s.

Let's break it down with a little help from Royal Museum Greenwich.

Flower - Some cultures refer to May's full moon as the Flower Moon thanks to the abundant blooming that occurs in the spring. Other names include the hare moon, the corn planting moon, and the milk moon.

Super - This full Moon is due to be a 'supermoon', when the Moon appears up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter.

Blood - According to space.com, a "blood moon" happens when Earth's moon is in a total lunar eclipse. The view is striking as the "usually whitish moon becomes red or ruddy-brown."

Where Did the 'Red' Come From?

With a full eclipse, the moon is fully in Earth's shadow. Some light from Earth's sunrises and sunsets find its way to the surface of the moon. Space.com says, "Because the light waves are stretched out, they look red. When this red light strikes the moon's surface, it also appears red."

Where In Grand Junction Were These Images Taken From?

According to Out There Colorado, Cold Shivers Point is one of Colorado National Monument’s most dramatic and spectacular overlooks. The site states, "The viewpoint above narrow Columbus Canyon perches on the edge of a 300-foot Wingate Sandstone cliff that’s certain to give every acrophobic traveler a chill down their spine when they peer over the sharp cliff edge. The view to the right looks down the short canyon to Grand Junction in the valley beyond."

Who Was The Photographer?

These images are courtesy of Grand Junction resident Gary Smith, owner and operator of Gary R. Smith Productions. Gary is a local musician/composer/arranger. In his spare time, Gary has become something of a photography enthusiast.

