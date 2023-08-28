Loveland's Sweet Heart Winery and Event Center is Up For Sale

If you love wine and live in northern Colorado, you almost certainly know about Loveland's Sweet Heart Winery and Event Center. I have been there many times, and the scenery is second to none. It is always a nice surprise too when the elk decide to make a surprise visit.

I found out about Loveland's Sweet Heart Winery being for sale when I saw the listing on LoopNet. The listing for the Loveland winery states that all stock of wine, FF&E on-site at the winery, and an off-site leased production facility are included in the sale.

Sweet Heart Winery and Event Center in Loveland, Colorado

The Sweet Heart Winery is a 6,832-square-foot facility that was constructed in 2015 on 6.73 acres of land that backs up to the Big Thompson River. The listing price for Sweet Heart Winery and Event Center is $4.9 million. The traffic by the winery is perfect too as it is projected that there are an estimated 5.1 million vehicles that pass by the property annually.

More information on the Sweet Heart Winery and Event Center and how you can purchase this Loveland winery can be found on the listing via LoopNet.

