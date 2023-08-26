Loveland, known as "The Sweetheart City" is a logical location to have a festival all about that sweet, delicious treat.

With more than 50 different vendors, everyone who loves chocolate is bound to find exactly what they're craving. With a one-of-a-kind MC and more entertainment throughout the day, this event is going to be "Willy Wonka" kind of fun.

Chocolate-Festival-Loveland-Colorado Canva.com loading...

"I like it a lot," you can hear yourself say when you hear about a day about chocolate coming to Loveland. You better brace yourself; it's going to be a full day.

With the summer of 2023 coming to a close, it does seem like time to start thinking about not only treats for when we're stuck inside but gifts for the upcoming holidays. Where has the year gone?

Chocolate-Festival-Loveland-Colorado Canva.com loading...

Chocolatiers from around Northern Colorado, around the region, and around the country will be converging on The Sweetheart City for one Saturday of fun. Colorado Chocolate Festivals holds three events in the state each year, the second of which is the Loveland Chocolate Festival.

WHAT KIND OF CHOCOLATE/TREATS WILL BE AT THE LOVELAND CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL?

Fudge.

Truffles.

Chocolate Martinis.

Cookies.

Bon Bons.

Chocolate Bars.

Brownies.

Cupcakes.

Toffee.

Candy.

Savory Treats.

HOW MUCH ARE TICKETS TO THE LOVELAND CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL?

It starts at $10, which will get you 12 tasting tickets. Those tickets will get you at least one treat at a given vendor; it may get you more than one. The suggested way to go, though, is the VIP ticket.

WHAT COMES WITH THE VIP TICKET FOR THE LOVELAND CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL?

Access to the event 30 minutes early.

Exclusive VIP chocolates.

VIP chocolates. Skip the lines.

More.

Price: $55.

WHEN IS THE LOVELAND CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL?

Saturday, September 16, 2023.

The Ranch Events Complex.

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

MORE Colorado Chocolate: 26 Ways Coloradans Upgrade Hot Chocolate The hot chocolate season has officially arrived. No matter if you make it with milk, hot water, or some atrocious substitute, we all love to add extras. What do you love adding to a big mug of hot chocolate? Grand Junction sent in 26 delicious variations of hot chocolate so it's time to get warmed up.