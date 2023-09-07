New Colorado Furniture Megastore Features a Playground, A Bar, + Is Amazing
Colorado's very first Living Spaces furniture store opened right off of I-25 in Thornton over the weekend, so we went down to see what all the hype was about. We were truly blown away by our experience.
About 20 years after opening its very first location in California, the popular Living Spaces furniture store made its long-awaited debut in Colorado over Labor Day weekend. We were in search of a new bedroom set for my 7-year-old, so we popped by to give it a look. We absolutely loved our first Living Spaces Experience... Here's why.
Colorado Living Spaces Furniture Store Review
First of all, the store looked nothing like it did when it was the old Sears Grand. It's been completely redone and is a gorgeous facility that truly blows any other furniture megastore in Colorado out of the water. Not just because of how amazing it was set up, and the selection, but they have a giant kids area, a bar with free beverages and cheap snacks, and most of all, incredibly friendly service. Here's a quick peek inside what will no doubt soon become Colorado's favorite furniture destination.