New Chance to Design the Anniversary License Plate in Colorado + Make History

Calling all Colorado artists, the Division of Motor Vehicles needs your expertise in designing a very special license plate.

According to a press release from the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles, help is requested in designing the state's 150th-anniversary license plate.

Colorado Is Almost Ready to Celebrate 150 Years

Colorado became a state on August 1, 1876, and in 2026 the state will celebrate 150 years! In honor of this momentous occasion, the Colorado DMV wants to invite residents and students to become a part of history by designing the 150th-anniversary license plate.

“This is a great kickoff to create an exciting way to celebrate 150 years of Colorado history and showcase Colorado’s talented artists. As we gear up for Colorado’s sesquicentennial in 2026 we are planning many more ways to celebrate our state,” Gov. Jared Polis said.

In Colorado, creativity and inspiration are all around us, and we are excited to see the great designs Coloradans share. This new license plate honors the legacy of Coloradans who helped shape our great state as we look forward towards a bright future together.

Historic Colorado Contest Details

The contest will be divided into two divisions, one for those ages 13 and over and the other for those under the age of 13. Entries for the Historic Colorado contest will be accepted from September 19 to Wednesday, November 30, and are open to anyone who lives or studies in Colorado.

Each division will have up to 10 finalists who will be chosen by a committee and the public will vote on the top three designs. The designs should capture the essence of Colorado and its history and will be judged based on, " the artistic quality and its originality, and how well that design translates into becoming a Colorado license plate."

Winners will receive a special commemorative license plate and a $1,000 grant, not to mention major publicity and the chance to make their mark in Colorado history.

