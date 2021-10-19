‘The Lemon Squeeze’ on Top of Grand Junction’s Mount Garfield

If you have never climbed to the top of Mount Garfield then today is your lucky day. We've broken down the climb in the photo gallery below so that you can see for yourself what it's like to make your way to the top of one of Grand Junction's most recognized landmarks.

Along the way, we will check out the popular 'lemon squeeze' up at the top which offers brave souls an amazing view that not everyone can get to. We want to give a shout-out to The Way Outdoors Youtube channel for posting this climb online.

Climbing Mount Garfield takes most a little over two hours round trip. You'll see a gain of almost 1900 feet in elevation so if you are like most climbers your legs will feel a bit like Jelly on the way down. Just another reason to take it slow. Take breaks if you need to. After all, there are some amazing views along the way so why not stop and enjoy them?

Remember to research your climb ahead of time. Keep an eye on the weather before you head out. Most climbers like to take on Garfield in the early parts of the day. There is little to no shade on this climb so stay hydrated and on really hot afternoons it's best to just wait for a cooler opportunity to climb it.

