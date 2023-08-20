Tour The Least Expensive House For Sale Right Now In Colorado
Are you searching for a home in Colorado? Just like anyone else, you're undoubtedly looking for the best deal you can. How does a two-bed, one-bath house on a 7,841 square-foot lot, all for the low price of $34,900 sound? At that price, it's currently the least expensive house on the market in Colorado for August 2023.
Crunch the numbers, and you'll find the monthly mortgage payment on this baby comes in at $244 per month. The price of this unit has been dropped $5,000, so now is the time to buy. Take a quick tour of this Colorado home.
A House In Colorado Under $35,000
Set a course for the statutory town of Boone, Colorado, located in Pueblo County. The town of Boone is home to 339 residents, 131 households, and 89 families.
This home at 201 Russell Avenue has been on the market for 93 days. Looking at the post at Realtor.com, the specs break down as follows:
- 2 bed
- 1 bath
- 432 square feet (that's not a typo)
- 7,841 square foot lot
- built in 1918
- shed
- RV parking
- outbuildings
Where To Find Boone, Colorado
You'll find Boone on Highway 96, roughly 22 miles east of Pueblo, Colorado, and 60 miles southeast of Colorado Springs.
5 Reasons to Consider Inexpensive Real Estate
The site Janover HUD Loans offers a list of the "Top 5 Reasons to Invest in Affordable Housing." The list includes:
- Affordable Housing Has Profit Potential
- Affordable Housing Properties Offer Consistent Returns
- Even In Downtime, Affordable Housing Stay Strong
- Affordable Housing Tax Credits Reduce Costs
- Affordable Housing Positively Impacts Communities
If you've ever been "house poor," a joyful experience most people can relate to, then you can certainly appreciate the concepts mentioned above.
A report from Olympian Management echos those same points. According to their list of "Four Reasons to Invest In Affordable Housing," potential benefits include:
- Reliable return on investment
- Consistent cashflow
- Generous tax incentives
- Building healthy communities
Waylon's Disclaimer
I am not a realtor, am in no way affiliated with a realtor or agency, nor am I associated with any lenders. I do not know the owners of this property, their realtor, or anyone who might benefit from its sale. This property caught my eye, and since it was of interest to me, it may be of interest to you. I will in no way benefit from its sale.
Colorado isn't exactly a cheap place to live. They aren't making more land, and the land that exists is getting more and more valuable with each passing day. More than a few people have become rich by buying low, holding, and then selling high. It takes time, patience, and almost guarantees a few rough periods. History proves, however, it can be done.
This could be an excellent investment for someone, maybe you. Take a quick tour.