Fan of Kum & Go? Their Stores Across Colorado Will Be Gone by 2024

There are a lot of Kum & Go convenience stores across the Centennial State; before long we'll say "There used to be a lot of Kum & Gos."

Convenience stores are just that: Convenient. Gas, snacks, a restroom break, and maybe some lotto tickets.

By 2024, the snickering, giggling, and uncomfortableness of saying "I gotta stop at Kum & Go" in Colorado, will be a thing of the past.

Colorado-Kum-&-Go Google Maps loading...

Kum & Go has been around since 1959, starting out in Hampton, Iowa, which still today, is a small town. Today, Kum & Go is no more. Its story has come to the end of its road trip, so to speak.

In a large acquisition, Kum & Go was bought out by a competitor, and that competitor will be taking over, turning Kum & Gos in four states into their brand.

WHO OWNS KUM & GO NOW?

Kum & Go was purchased by FJ Management which runs the Maverik chain of convenience stores.

Colorado-Kum-&-Go Google Maps loading...

You may have seen a few Maveriks around Colorado; they're not a new guy on the scene when it comes to convenience stores.

They are based out of Utah, but with the purchase of the Iowa-based Kum & Go, they did donate $50,000 to The Des Moines Public Schools Foundation, so that's nice.

Maverik announced in late August of 2023, that by 2024 Kum & Go stores in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and Idaho will be branded "Maverik."

6 Kitschy Colorado Motels to Visit on Your Next Road Trip

Photos: See What A Road Trip in Colorado Looked Like in the 1940s See what a road trip through Idaho Springs, Colorado looked like in the 1940s. Scroll through these photos that include a trip to Bridal Veil Falls and an unnamed zoo in the area.