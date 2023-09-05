Fan of Kum & Go? Their Stores Across Colorado Will Be Gone by 2024
There are a lot of Kum & Go convenience stores across the Centennial State; before long we'll say "There used to be a lot of Kum & Gos."
Convenience stores are just that: Convenient. Gas, snacks, a restroom break, and maybe some lotto tickets.
By 2024, the snickering, giggling, and uncomfortableness of saying "I gotta stop at Kum & Go" in Colorado, will be a thing of the past.
Kum & Go has been around since 1959, starting out in Hampton, Iowa, which still today, is a small town. Today, Kum & Go is no more. Its story has come to the end of its road trip, so to speak.
In a large acquisition, Kum & Go was bought out by a competitor, and that competitor will be taking over, turning Kum & Gos in four states into their brand.
WHO OWNS KUM & GO NOW?
Kum & Go was purchased by FJ Management which runs the Maverik chain of convenience stores.
You may have seen a few Maveriks around Colorado; they're not a new guy on the scene when it comes to convenience stores.
They are based out of Utah, but with the purchase of the Iowa-based Kum & Go, they did donate $50,000 to The Des Moines Public Schools Foundation, so that's nice.
Maverik announced in late August of 2023, that by 2024 Kum & Go stores in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and Idaho will be branded "Maverik."