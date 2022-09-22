The Perfect Hiking Trails Near Keystone Colorado

The city of Keystone, Colorado is a perfect destination if you're looking for some high-altitude hikes with an incredible view.

Hiking is best during the spring and summer months but some of the trails we are going to peek at below are also great places to snowshoe and ski. Of course, Keystone Resort is close by if you are also looking for a great place to ski in the winter.

10 Keystone Hiking Trails

The city of Keystone is located off US 6 between Silverthrone and Loveland. The town sits at about 10,800 feet. The surrounding area includes the Dillon Reservoir and several hiking trails that deserve your attention. Scroll on to learn more about 10 hikes in Keystone with maps and directions included in the photo gallery below.

Trail Name : Soda Ridge & Aqueduct Trails

: Soda Ridge & Aqueduct Trails Distance : 3.8 Miles

: 3.8 Miles Climb : 508 feet

: 508 feet Max Elevation: 9,510 feet

Trail Name : Keystone Gulch

: Keystone Gulch Distance : 3.3 Miles

: 3.3 Miles Climb : 1,399 feet

: 1,399 feet Max Elevation: 11,532 feet

Trail Name : Soda Creek to Horseshoe Gulch

: Soda Creek to Horseshoe Gulch Distance : 5.7 miles

: 5.7 miles Climb : 671 feet

: 671 feet Max Elevation: 9,469 feet

Trail Name : Soda Creek Loop

: Soda Creek Loop Distance : 3.8 miles

: 3.8 miles Climb : 491 feet

: 491 feet Max Elevation: 9,480 feet

Trail Name : Sapphire Point

: Sapphire Point Distance : 3,228 feet

: 3,228 feet Climb : 28 feet

: 28 feet Max Elevation: 9,523 feet

Trail Name : Old Tenderfoot Trail

: Old Tenderfoot Trail Distance : 1.2 miles

: 1.2 miles Climb : 575 feet

: 575 feet Max Elevation: 9,922

Trail Name : Oro Grande #65

: Oro Grande #65 Distance : 7.1 Miles

: 7.1 Miles Climb : 774 feet

: 774 feet Max Elevation: 9,395 feet/

Trail Name : Dillon Reservoir Loop

: Dillon Reservoir Loop Distance : Dillon Reservoir

: Dillon Reservoir Climb : 177 feet

: 177 feet Max Elevation: 9,220 feet

Trail Name : Ptarmigan Pass

: Ptarmigan Pass Distance : 2.1 Miles

: 2.1 Miles Climb : 190 feet

: 190 feet Max Elevation: 11,973

Trail Name : Lily Pad Lake

: Lily Pad Lake Distance : 1.6 Miles

: 1.6 Miles Descent: -997 feet

-997 feet Max Elevation: 10,984 feet.

The Perfect Hiking Trails Near Keystone Colorado High above 10,000 feet, the city of Keystone, Colorado is home to some incredible hiking trails that belong on your bucket list. Scroll on to get a closer look at the maps of some of Keystone's best hikes that include the surrounding areas of Dillon and Silverthrone.

