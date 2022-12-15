The Boulder Police Department (BPD) and the Boulder County District Attorney's Office (BCDAO) have released an update on the infamous JonBenét Ramsey investigation.

The case began on December 26, 1996, when John and the late Patsy Ramsey told police that their daughter, 6-year-old JonBenét, had been kidnapped from their Boulder home. Detectives discovered her remains inside the family residence later that day.

Nearly 26 years later, JonBenét's murder is still unsolved — but investigators haven't given up on finding answers.

According to a Wednesday (Nov. 9) press release from BPD, the agency is teaming up with the Colorado Cold Case Review Team next year to get a new perspective on the case.

Get our free mobile app

"The murder of JonBenét Ramsey is a terrible tragedy and sparked years of unanswered questions and theories. Our office has successfully prosecuted other cold case homicides and many murder cases," said District Attorney Michael Dougherty in the release. "In every one of those cases, it was evidence that proved the defendant(s) guilty. Whether it is DNA or other evidence, more is needed to solve this murder."

The release noted that, despite advancing technology, the DNA evidence from JonBenét's crime scene "is extremely small and complex," meaning testing the samples could render them unviable.

BPD is continuing consultations with DNA labs and hoping that more reliable technology will be available soon.

"This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenét's killer," said BPD Chief Maris Herold. "This investigation has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department."

If you have any information about this case, contact BPD's tip line at (303) 441-1974.

Infamous Colorado Crimes Take a look at some of Colorado's most notorious crimes.