Wait A Minute: Is Jonah Hill a Fort Collins Colorado Resident?

A recent photo of Jonah Hill went viral on Reddit. A few users believe that he might have been spotted in Fort Collins.

Get our free mobile app

One user commented on the post, and their comment gained over 20,000 upvotes.

Comment: He looks like he works at a bike shop in a mid sized city with a large college Edit: I cannot get enough of all of the different cities people are naming its very funny Reddit, @RedditsWorstBurner, Canva loading...

Does that description sound familiar? It does.

Canva Canva loading...

One user, IsThereAnAshtray, mentioned the Northern Colorado city.

Fort Collins for sure - IsThereAnAshtray

Users joked about Fort Collins being brought up.

Reddit, hamsandwich1007, IsThereAnAshtray, Canva Reddit, @hamsandwich1007, @IsThereAnAshtray, Canva loading...

Fort Collins is home to Colorado State University, which is considered a large college. Fort Collins has 168,249 residents, so it is considered a mid-sized city.

Also, cycling and bike culture is a staple in Fort Collins.

Based on the now-viral photo of Jonah Hill, he looks like he is picking up a latte that is way too expensive and getting ready to write in his moleskin journal.

I want to express that I live in Fort Collins. I love being a Fort Collins resident, but this description of many folks in Fort Collins is hilarious.

Does Jonah Hill Actually Live in Fort Collins?

Jonah Hill does not live in Fort Collins. However, there are plenty of Jonah Hill doppelgängers. Keep your eyes peeled for a rolled-up beanie and a sleeve of small tattoos.

Jonah Hill resides in Malibu, California. He purchased a home this year for $11 million.

Why Are So Many Cities Just Like Fort Collins?

Fort Collins Canva loading...

There are many mid-sized cities with colleges that were mentioned. Here are some of them.

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Madison, Wisconsin

Eugene, Oregon

Boulder, Colorado

Athens, Georgia

11 Reasons Why Fort Collins Is A Great Place To Live Fort Collins is consistently voted one of the best places to live and there's plenty of good reasons for that...let's go over 11 of them.