Wait A Minute: Is Jonah Hill a Fort Collins Colorado Resident?

Wait A Minute: Is Jonah Hill a Fort Collins Colorado Resident?

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

A recent photo of Jonah Hill went viral on Reddit. A few users believe that he might have been spotted in Fort Collins.

Recent photos of Jonah Hill
by u/Dr_King_Schultz in pics

Get our free mobile app

One user commented on the post, and their comment gained over 20,000 upvotes.

Reddit, @RedditsWorstBurner, Canva
loading...

Does that description sound familiar? It does.

Canva
loading...

One user, IsThereAnAshtray, mentioned the Northern Colorado city.

Fort Collins for sure - IsThereAnAshtray

Users joked about Fort Collins being brought up.

Reddit, @hamsandwich1007, @IsThereAnAshtray, Canva
loading...

Fort Collins is home to Colorado State University, which is considered a large college. Fort Collins has 168,249 residents, so it is considered a mid-sized city.

Also, cycling and bike culture is a staple in Fort Collins. 

Based on the now-viral photo of Jonah Hill, he looks like he is picking up a latte that is way too expensive and getting ready to write in his moleskin journal. 

I want to express that I live in Fort Collins. I love being a Fort Collins resident, but this description of many folks in Fort Collins is hilarious.

Does Jonah Hill Actually Live in Fort Collins?

Jonah Hill does not live in Fort Collins. However, there are plenty of Jonah Hill doppelgängers. Keep your eyes peeled for a rolled-up beanie and a sleeve of small tattoos.

Jonah Hill resides in Malibu, California. He purchased a home this year for $11 million. 

Why Are So Many Cities Just Like Fort Collins?

Canva
loading...

There are many mid-sized cities with colleges that were mentioned. Here are some of them.

  • Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Madison, Wisconsin
  • Eugene, Oregon
  • Boulder, Colorado
  • Athens, Georgia

11 Reasons Why Fort Collins Is A Great Place To Live

Fort Collins is consistently voted one of the best places to live and there's plenty of good reasons for that...let's go over 11 of them.

10 Famous Bands You Didn't Know Recorded Their Songs in Fort Collins

The Blasting Room is an iconic recording studio in Fort Collins where bands come from far and wide to make music. Read on to see the famous acts who have recorded their songs there.
Filed Under: Colorado Celebrities, Social
Categories: Colorado News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Kool 107.9