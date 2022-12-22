Is This Really The Top City For Christmas In Colorado?

Christmas in Colorado is a special time of year. One Colorado city, in particular, stands out above the rest as it was just ranked the best city for Christmas in the whole state. Do you agree?

This Is The Best City For Christmas In Colorado

Maybe it's the lights, the music, the colder weather, the shopping, or the vibe all around. Christmas, for many people, truly is the most beautiful time of the year. I'm a huge Christmas guy. I just like the way the season feels. People, for the most part, are just nicer. Seem happier and more full of joy. I've grown up in Colorado my entire life so truthfully, as magical as a white Christmas can be, I'm over the cold weather that the holiday season brings. Maybe it's because I don't partake in the winter sports that Colorado is known for in our colder months, but Christmas with some palm trees sounds better and better as the years go on. My dislike for the cold weather didn't affect a recent study though that ranked one Colorado city as a Top 20 best city to Celebrate the season.

What Is The Best City In Colorado To Celebrate Christmas

A lot of thought went into this study from Wallethub to find the best places to Celebrate Christmas across America. I mean, a season that's projected to have Americans spending close to $960 billion is surely worth studying. Based on key factors like what holiday fun and traditions each town offers, the generosity of the community, and even shopping habits, they were able to narrow down the best places for Christmas, and Colorado ranked pretty high on the top 100 list they put together.

Denver Ranked As Top City For Christmas In Colorado

According to WalletHub's findings, the best place to do Christmas in Colorado is Denver, which came in at number 17. Colorado Springs made the list at number 40, and Aurora rounded out Colorado cities in the top 100 at number 87. Clearly, they've never seen how awesome we do the holiday season in Northern Colorado because we absolutely should have made that Top 100. Seattle, Washington ranked number 1 on their list which blows me away... Who wants a soggy, rainy Christmas? I hear Santa isn't a fan of the Seahawks either. Merry Colorado Christmas to all.

