Insect Hotels Are Taking Off in Colorado

Although many insects have creepy appearances, they are much-needed creatures and serve important purposes in our world. Pollinators, like bees and butterflies, are crucial to the growth of flowers and crops -- without them, the human race would not survive. Other bugs help our environment by keeping the soil healthy, recycling nutrients, and controlling pests.

With all that they do to help maintain thriving ecosystems, it's important that we do what we can to keep bugs around as best as possible.

In Colorado alone, there are 800 different species of insects, ranging from the teeniest of ants to Broncos-colored grasshoppers, billions of ladybugs, and beyond.

Fortunately, insect hotels are popping up left and right throughout the Centennial State, providing beneficial sanctuaries for a variety of bugs.

But what exactly is a bug hotel?

The concept of an insect hotel is to provide a refuge for bugs (and other animals). These makeshift structures can be constructed right in peoples' backyards or in Colorado's many parks and open spaces. They protect insects from pollution, pesticides, and human-caused habitat loss.

Another benefit of bug hotels is that by giving them a place to stay and replicating their natural habitat, it keeps these pesky critters out of our actual houses.

Kelsey Nistel/TSM Kelsey Nistel/TSM loading...

Insect hotels are typically made from wooden pallets and tubes. Holes are drilled into the wood to provide shelter. Other natural materials may be used to construct a hotel, like pinecones and logs.

Bigger bug hotels are often referred to as condominiums. Other insect hotels are built with a smaller, more simple design. The miniature size is made to hang perfectly from tree branches.

Kelsey Nistel/TSM Kelsey Nistel/TSM loading...

RELATED: How Buggy is Colorado Compared to Other States?

It's important to use materials with untreated chemicals when building a bug hotel. If you don't want to build your own, many local garden stores have these beneficial sanctuaries for sale.