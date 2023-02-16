The Most Iconic Album Covers According to Grand Junction

If you remember going shopping for music in record stores, or maybe if you still do, you know that album covers are almost just as important as the music that they represent.

There are albums that we've had sitting around to look at in our bedrooms for years, albums that were so special to us that we played them until they almost wouldn't play anymore at all, and in rare cases, even albums that we bought blindly just because we liked the cover.

Regardless, these images of album art stay with us forever, and many of them are so famous that they've been made into posters we have hanging on our walls, t-shirts in our closets, or stickers on our cars.

Curious, I posted a question on Facebook asking Grand Junction residents what they consider to be some of the most iconic album covers of all time, and here's what was said.

The Most Iconic Album Covers of All Time According to Grand Junction

Many of the albums mentioned by Grand Junction have certainly been made into posters that have hung on many of our walls over the years.

These include albums that have been around since before CDs were even invented, like both Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and Abbey Road from The Beatles, Black Sabbath's self-titled debut, Supertramp's Breakfast in America, and Steely Dan's Aja.

In addition, there were classic metal album covers listed such as Metallica's Master of Puppets, Korn's Follow the Leader, and numerous album covers from Iron Maiden.

These are just some of the albums mentioned by Grand Junction as iconic, keep scrolling to check them all out and more than likely do some reminiscing in the process:

